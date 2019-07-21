Super 30 box office collection day 9: Biographical drama film Super 30 released last week and has till now earned Rs 80.36 crore. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to soon cross Rs 100 crore mark.

Super 30 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is currently creating a buzz at the box office. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film earned Rs 4.51 crore on its second Friday and is continuing with its same pace at the box office. In just 8 days, the film has earned Rs 80.36 crore and is expected to soon cross the mark of Rs 100 crore in its second week.

Considering its rising pace, it seems that Super 30 remains unaffected from the Hollywood film The Lion King Hindi which features the voiceovers of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. The Lion King opened with the collection of Rs 11.06 crore and is expected to attain more figures in future.

Super 30 narrates the story of a mathematician Anand Kumar from Patna and his struggle to build his own institute where he takes up the responsibility to train 30 students from economically weaker sections every year for the entrance exams of IIT-JEE. Starting from education to food, everything is taken care by Anand. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is among the highly anticipated films as it features a face-off between the two talented stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the silver screens on October 2, 2019.

