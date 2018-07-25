Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 is a biopic based on Indian mathematician Anand Kumar who is widely known for his Super 30 classes which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002. He is known and acknowledged for teaching and giving classes to underprivileged students.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Super 30 is a biopic based on Indian mathematician Anand Kumar who is widely known for his Super 30 classes which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002. He is known and acknowledged for teaching and giving classes to underprivileged students. However, Anand Kumar has reportedly been accused of deceit by some of his students who have claimed that he is a fraud and he has lied about 26 out of 30 students clearing the IIT JEE exam.

In another statement the students claimed that only three students from Anand Kumar’s Super-30 program have cleared the IIT JEE exam.

Recently, Anand Kumar stated that 26 students from his batch had qualified for IIT JEE (Advance) and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who will be playing Anand Kumar in the biopic, said that he will throw a party for all the 26 students who cleared the difficult IIT JEE exam from Anand Kumar’s Super 30 batch, according to media reports.

However, the tables seem to have turned after some students from Anand Kumar’s batch said that he is a fraud and he has lied about 26 students clearing the exam.

The Super 30 program is held under Ramanujan School of Mathematics and his students further claimed that Anand Kumar has deceived several students after promising them that they will be selected for the Super 30 batch on the basis of their academic performance.

If the news is true then not only Anand Kumar but even Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film based on his Super 30 batch could face trouble. The controversy surrounding Anand Kumar can have an adverse affect on Hrithik Roshan’s film. Anand Kumar, however, has not commented on the issue as of now.

The biopic has almost been finished and is slated to release next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More