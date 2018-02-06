The first look of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan from his forthcoming film Super 30 has been revealed and he has totally nailed the look as a mathematician. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical journals and magazine

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, who is also called the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30, has been stealing hearts after his first look from the film as Anand Kumar was shared on social media. Hrithik’s first look as the ace mathematician Anand took social media by storm on Tuesday morning. The picture was shared by Phantom films and the caption of the image was, “From the first page in Benares! @ihrithik as Anand Kumar! #Super30 @Super30Film @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @anandteacher.” In the picture, Hrithik has an innocent smile on his face and the beard is totally suiting the handsome actor. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life.

Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical journals and magazines. The author is best known for his Super 30 programme, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002, and which coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). By 2017, 396 out of the 450 had made it to the IITs and Discovery Channel showcased his work in a documentary. According to a report in Pune Mirror, Hrithik will be heading to Patna and Banaras for the next schedule of the film where he will be shooting for 10 days each.

Earlier mathematician Anand had said that he is hopeful about the film since Hrithik is deeply passionate about the project. “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen, “said Anand in an earlier interview.

Super 30 has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2019. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced.