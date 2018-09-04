Super 30 first poster: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's fans are up for a huge surprise as the makers of his upcoming film Super 30 are planning to release the first poster of the film on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Film critic and Trade analyst Atul Mohan confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle. The film will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika on January 25.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Based on the life of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams, Super 30 has raised the excitement level among the audience much before the film release and now it seems that they are in for a huge surprise. On September 4, Trade analyst Atul Mohan revealed that the makers of Super 30 are planning to release the first poster of Super 30 on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, i.e September 5, 2018.

Interestingly, the makers of the film have released the first look of the film earlier. In the photo, Hrithik Roshan looked endearing in a brown shirt and bearded look. Thus, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the film could be releasing the first official poster or a special teaser on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 will mark the debut of Television actor Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about the film, Anand Kumar had earlier stated in an earlier interview that he is happy that Hrithik will be playing his role on-screen since he is best suited for the role. All praises for the actor, he added that Hrithik’s dedication towards his work and his versatility is very inspiring. Scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2019, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 will clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika at the box office.

