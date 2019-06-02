Super 30 first poster: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is best known for his dancing skills, is all set for his upcoming film Super 30 which is directed by Vikas Bahl and is directed under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson. Recently, the makers have unveiled the first poster of the film and announced that the film will release on July 12.

Recently, the makers of the film released the first poster of the film Super 30. In the picture, the lead star Hrithik Roshan is dancing in rain, meanwhile, it also features happy faces of many children. With the poster, the makers also unveiled that the film will release on July 12, 2019.

Reports also reveal that the trailer of the film will be launched on June 5 and will be launched in Patna. The trailer of the film is currently undergoing through some finishing touches and will get unveiled in Patna as Anand Kumar, the mathematician commenced with his journey by giving his best candidates for IITs in that city.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar, who is a mathematician and the film is based on his life. Mrunal Thakur will play the role of Hrithik Roshan’s love interest and Nandish Sandhu will play the role of Hrithik Roshan’s younger brother.

Recently, the director of the film Vikas Behl, who was accused of a sexual harassment case by an employee of Phantom Films, has been given a clean chit. The decision has been made by an internal committee who researched all the details regarding the case and have finally concluded by saying that the Vikas is innocent. Post to which, the director has been given his directorial rights back for his film Super 30.

