Anand Kumar, the Super 30 founder, said that director Vikas Bahl has got a clean chit in the sexual harassment case and therefore no one has the right to say anything wrong about him now.

Super 30 director Vikas Bahl, during the #MeToo movement, Bollywood director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on the sets of their movie Queen. Soon after he was accused, Vikas Bahl was asked to leave the film and the producers decided to go ahead with the film without him.

However, according to latest media reports, after Vikas Bahl got a clean chit in the sexual harassment case, the makers of the Hrithik Roshan starrer got him back in the film. Renowned educationalist and a mathematician Anand Kumar, who is the inspiration behind the story of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, in a recent interview said that nobody has the right to whisper about him as he is a very nice man and has put in a lot of hard work in the film.

Anand Kumar also said that he is Vikas Bahl’s well-wisher and that he hopes that Vikas continues to make good movies in the future. Super 30 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and is based on the inspiring life of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar who is known for teaching poor children for the entrance exam of IIT-Jee.

Anand Kumar’s Super 30 programme in Bihar is what he is known for. Super 30 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role and Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the role of his love interest in the movie.

Super 30 also stars Virendra Saxena, Aditya Srivastava, Johnny Lever and Nandish Singh in supporting roles and is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which is slated to hit the silver screen on July 12, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App