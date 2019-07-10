Super 30: The mathematician Anand Kumar, on whom the movie Super 30 has been made on. In an interview given to a portal, Anand Kumar revealed that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. However, the trailer of super 30 has created a lot of buzz on social media and the movie is slated to hit the silver screen this Friday.

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated movie super 30, will hit the silver screens on this Friday, amid news came in that Anand Kumar, on whom the film was based, recently in an interview given to a web portal made a shocking revelation about his health. Mathematician Anand Kumar said that he has been diagnosed from an acoustic neuroma, a brain tumour.

Speaking about the hurry in giving nod to his biopic at such an early age, Anand stated that there is no certainty of his life and death, it is best for him that while being alive, he could watch his own journey. According to a report, Anand, some time back encountered an issue with hearing, to which he neglected at first but after a medical check-up, he got to know that he is being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Also Read: Rapper Honey Singh in legal trouble over vulgar lyrics in Makhna

Anand also disclosed that about 80 to 90 per cent of his hearing ability has been disabled, hence there is no chance of improving, in 2014 he visited in New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where the doctors apprised him, that there is no issue in his ear but the tumour resides in the nerve which connects the ear to his brain . The doctors also told him that if any operation would perform, can lead to massive complications, which can lead to other senses disorders like eyes would get affected and others.

Anand in an interview also stated that only fewer people know about his condition and he doesn’t want to share it with anyone, talking about his daily struggles, he said that his daily life is normal but a constant pain is there and sometimes the pain gets worse too. Despite his struggles, Anand spirit stays unfazed and he continues to teach his students, Anand transformed the future of Bihar by established the coaching centre named super 30, he trains the students to crackdown IIT -JEE exams, with his remarkable work TIME magazine in 2010 titled him as The Best of Asia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App