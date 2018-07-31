Television lady Mrunal Thakur is all set to make a Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. The biographical drama which will hit the theatres next year in January is all about the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The 26-year-old actor in an interview was noted saying that she has learnt a lot from Hrithik Roshan has always inspired her. She even said that working with Roshan was a big thing for her parents more than her.

Famous television beauty Mrunal Thakur is all set to step into the world of glamour and fame with her upcoming Bollywood movie, Super 30. It is going to be more special as Thakur will make her Bollywood debut with superstar Hrithik Roshan. Super 30 is a biography of Anand Kumar, a famous educationist from Patna, Bihar. Kumar came to limelight when he made IIT coaching accessible to the students from society’s underprivileged sections. In the movie, Mrunal will romance Hrithik. The actor in an interview was noted saying that It’s a big deal for her parents as she will work with Bang Bang actor Hrithik Roshan. It is a dream come true for Kumkum Bhagya star as she is a big fan of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen which was released by director Vikas Bahl. So the role became more exciting as she will collaborate with Vikas Bahl.

She further added that he was once invited by Hrithik to work out with him so that I focus on myself. She is thankful to him as she is now focussing on her fitness. Calling him an inspiration, Hrithik always encourages her at work. The 26-year-old actor was noted saying that she often used to go to Hrithik’s vanity van to chat or rehearse lines. She even saw him working out or watching inspirational videos. The actress has learnt from him is that as an actor you have to worship your body.

Biographical drama film, Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Vikas Bahl directorial Super 30 is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. Made under the banners of Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 will hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

