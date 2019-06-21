Super 30: Hrithik Roshan in conversation with a boatman, said the boatman had the exact life that I have! As in he had two sons just like me. His fears, his concerns, his joy whatever feelings his brain was experiencing at that point of time was exactly what my brain was experiencing if not exactly the same. At that point in time, I felt we were exactly the same. The only difference in our experiences is, his is on a boat and mine is on a stage

Super 30: The second single from the film Super 30 Title Paisa is out now! To raise the excitement bar more, Hrithik Roshan recently shared an animated video on his official Instagram handle which gives away interesting details from the days of his shoot in Banaras for his upcoming film.

Taking to his social media handle, Hrithik captioned- In conversation with a local boatman in Banaras had me contemplating. Shared the thoughts with my boys over dinner. I could see that it made them think. Learned a little and taught a little. Was a good day for dad.

The whole story behind the video is that while shooting in Banaras, he had met a 69-year-old boat rower. As he was waiting on the sets, he started having a conversation with the person and suddenly, realized that the boatman was living the exact same life as him. During the conversation, the boatman shared how he has two sons, same as Hrithik. Further, the actor even realized that both of them share similar kinds of fears, struggles, and lives. More so, overwhelmed by the interaction, Hrithik is so taken aback that he chose to share this lens and intersection of the two realities with the whole world.

The actor has been garnering appreciation for his performance of the mathematician, Anand Kumar ever since the release of the trailer. The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the fans and garnered him appreciations from all over. Even the real students of Anand Kumar expressed their emotions on how the actor has caught the soul of Anand Kumar, their teacher.

In an interview, Anand Kumar went on record to say that Hrithik has imbibed his soul in the character and not just his body. Furthermore, from the movement of his hands to the pain in his eyes- Hrithik has captured the essence of Anand’s journey, with utmost perfection.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents Super 30, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release, the film hits the theatres on July 12, 2019.

