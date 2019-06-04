Super 30: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Super 30. Recently, the lead star shared a motion poster from the film which is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed that the trailer of the film will release today at 1 pm.

Super 30: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is among the most talented actors of the industry who maters the talent of creating a buzz with his versatile roles. Rather it is acting or dancing, the allrounder masters the talent of winning hearts with his adorable smile and talent. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30.

Super 30 is a biographical drama film which is based on the life of Mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program titled Super 30. The film features Hrithik Roshan in the role of Anand and Mrunal Thakur who plays the role of his love interest. Currently, Hrithik is teasing the fans by sharing the motion poster of the film. The poster gives a sneak peek which has left everyone wanting for even more.

The poster of the film contains some artistic colourful sketches of Hrithik Roshan with some kids behind. Along with the teaser, the makers also revealed that the trailer of the film will release today at 1 pm. Meanwhile, the film will release on July 12, 2019. The film is shot in Ramnagar Fort and Sambhar Lake Town in Rajasthan.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever in supporting roles. Earlier to this, the makers of the film also released a still from the film. It features Hrithik Roshan with some of his students playing in rain. With crazy smiles and hands up in the air, it seems that all of them are enjoying to the fullest.

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. Earlier Vikas was taken all the directorial rights as he was alleged in a sexual harassment case but recently he has been declared innocent by an inner committee and was again the given title of Director.

