Mrunal Thakur is super excited for her forthcoming film, Super 30, which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 12, 2019. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan, which according to her was a ‘Ik Pal Ka Jeena’ moment. Mrunal rose to fame after the television show Kumkum Bhagya but it was her film, Love Sonia, that gave her worldwide recognition. So far, the audience has seen Mrunal’s acting skills in the songs Jugraafiya and the actor received thumbs up for her performance.

Talking about her character, Mrunal said that she did not know she was auditioning for a role opposite to Hrithik Roshan. She added that it was just four months post starting the shoot for the film that she got to know about Hrithik. She added that it was a dream come true for her to work with the Greek God himself. She said that the actor also helped her with the scenes of the film.

The actor said that while prepping for the role she watched a number of Bihari songs and films. She added both the actor had to work on their dialect for which the two took part in several workshops. The actor further revealed that she is a fan of Hrithik’s work.

While boasting about his acting skills, the actor said that while shooting for a scene, she was shooting with the real character himself. She added that people often forget that besides his looks, Hrithik is a great performer too.

Apart from Super 30, the actor will be next seen in John Abraham-starrer Batla House, which is based on the 2008 encounter against Indian Mujahideen terrorists in Delhi.

