Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 has finally got a release date. Earlier slated to release on January 25 and clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, Super 30 will now release on July 26, 2019. Along with Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 co-stars actors like Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

After several several ups and downs, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 finally has a release date. Averting a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, Super 30 has been postponed for a later release on July 26. To confirm the same, Hrithik took to his official Twitter account and revealed that his upcoming film Super 30 will now release on July 26, 2019.

Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 found itself in a mire of controversies last year after #MeToo charges were levelled against the director of the film Vikas Bahl. Reacting to the same, Hrithik stated that he would not be able to work with someone who is guilty of such misconduct and requested the producers of the film to take notice of the facts and act upon it with a harsh stand. The actor further added that the guilty should be punished and the sufferers should be empowered to speak up.

Latest reports suggest that Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently bankrolled Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba, has lent a helping hand to Hrithik Roshan to get Super 30 to get it out of troubled waters and help the makers finalise a suitable date.

Heading for a solo release on July 26, Super 30 co-stars actors like Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. For the uninitiated, Super 30’s leading lady Mrunal Thakur rose to fame with her stint in hit telly show Kumkum Bhagya and made her debut on the big screen last year with the film Love Sonia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More