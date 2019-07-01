Hrithik Roshan: Through his recent tweet, Hrithik Roshan has shown us the close bond that he shares with his on-screen students of Super 30.

Actor Hrithik Roshan who is currently busy with the shooting of his movie super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar seems to be having a fun time at the shoot location. Sharing a video on his official Twitter account the actor can be seen dancing with the rest of the students of super 30 class.

They look so happy and do not seem to care who watches them as they move their body to the beat of Bhojpuri hit number, Lollipop Laagelu. In the clip, Hrithik can be seen doing his classic dance step from the song Main Aisa Kyu hoon and the rest of the children following his dance steps.

His dance moves have impressed his fans as well as many social media users. At the end of the dance party, the Kabil actor screams”Garda uda diye”, which means we shook the ground. Well, the actor along with the rest of the team have really rocked the floor with their energy and cool dance moves.

A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time.

.#super30 #keepcreating #keepgrowing #wearetheworld #studentsforever pic.twitter.com/mgctcIULGD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 1, 2019

Super 30 is being helmed by Vikas Bahl and the cast include Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Tripathi, and Nandish Singh along with the rest of the 30 kids who will be playing the role of students in Anand’s class.

In the song, Basanti No Nach from the movie, Hrithik Roshan’s students have successfully brought in the next favorite song for the season of Holi.

Super 30 will hit the theatres on July 12.

