Super 30: After being declared tax free in Bihar, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest release Super 30 has also been declared tax-free in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement on his official Twitter account.

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30, inspired by the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, is enjoying a glorious run at the cinema screens. As the film continues to rake in numbers at the box office, it has also met with a positive reaction from celebrities and audience alike. A major encouragement for the team of Super 30 came from the Government of Bihar as it declared the film tax-free in the state.

After Bihar, the film has now been declared tax free in Rajasthan as well. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on July 18 that Super 30 is an inspiring film. The film is an example of exceptional willpower and determination and shows that success is achievable despite all odds. Taking inspiration from such films that underline the value of excellence in education, they declare Super 30 tax-free in Rajasthan.

Responding to the development, Hrithik tweeted back by thanking Mr Ashok Gehlot for blessing them with the privilege. In its first week at the box office, Super 30 has earned a total collection of Rs 70.23 crore at the box office. However, the film is likely to witness a stiff competition from Hollywood’s big release The Lion King that is slated to release this Friday on July 19.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Thank you so much honourable @ashokgehlot51 Ji for blessing us with this privilege. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/0npa7u6MsA pic.twitter.com/BJStDM8kY5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 18, 2019

#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays… Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz… Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 70.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

Directed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava in key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App