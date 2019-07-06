Hrithik Roshan is soon going to hit the screens with his movie Super 30. Super 30 is a movie based on the real-life experiences of Educationalist Anand Kumar. Here is something Hrithik wants to say about India News, official media partner of his movie Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan's latest film Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is based on the life of Anand Kumar and his education venture Super 30 which trains underprivileged aspirants to crack the IIT entrance.

The movie, Super 30, is based on the real-life experiences of Anand Kumar who is a big name in education and is well known for his Super 30. Super 30 was started by Anand Kumar in 2002 in Patna, Bihar and under this program, he guides underprivileged students for preparation of IIT-JEE, one of the most famous entrance exams in India for admissions into the IITs and thereby among the toughest. By 2018, 422 of his 480 students have made it to the IITs and his documentary was also showcased on Discovery channel. His life experiences and work will be depicted in the movie with Hrithik Roshan playing Anand Kumar.

