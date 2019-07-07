Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen in the upcoming film Super 30, has reacted to director Vikas Bahl's Me Too controversy. She has said that she thought about it but what is the fault of the film. Super 30 is a wonderful story and everyone has worked very hard during filming. Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur will release on July 12.

After being embroiled in the Me Too movement post charges of sexual harassment, Vikas Bahl has managed to get a clean chit and is back as the director of Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Super 30. Post facing several roadblocks, the film is now all set to hit the silver screens on July 12. Ahead of the film release, Super 30’s leading lady Mrunal Thakur has ended her silence on the controversy.

In a conversation with a news agency, Mrunal said that she thought about it but realised what was the fault of the film. Apart from being a wonderful story, she has seen everyone working so hard during the shooting of the film so everything was okay. Expressing that she did not want the film to get affected, Mrunal said that she is glad that things have been cleared and the film is finally releasing. She added that every film has its ups and downs and she is glad that the film is getting what it deserves.

Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his program Super 30, the film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled under the banner of Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and HRX Films. Soon after Vikas Bahl was called out in the Me Too movement, Phantom Films was disbanded by the other three members- Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Along with Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur, Super 30 also stars Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Level and Amit Sadh. The promotions of the film are underway in full swing and fans are excited to watch Hrithik Roshan on the big screen after a long time. After Super 30, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film Batla House alongside John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, will do a dance film with Tiger Shroff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App