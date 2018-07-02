Super 30: Television Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen in Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30, revealed that she will be playing a Kathak dancer in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year and is helmed by Vikas Bahl. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur, who shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s television soap Kumkum Bhagya in which she played Bulbul, will soon be making her big Bollywood debut in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30. According to latest media reports, Mrunal will be playing the role of Hrithik’s wife in the much-awaited film which is slated to release next year However, the interesting part is that Mrunal, in a recent interview revealed that she will also be playing a classical dancer in Super 30. She further revealed that she has been learning Kathak from Renu Sharma, who is the disciple of legendary Birju Maharaj. She said that she has been constantly practising for several months so that she can deliver her best performance.

Mrunal will also be performing on a special song in which she will be showcasing her special dance skills. She will soon start shooting for the song. Mrunal also revealed that over 70% of the film is complete.

Super 30 is a biopic based on the inspirational life of Mathematician Anand Kumar who is best known for the Super 30 programme in Bihar Patna that he started in 2002 in order to teach poor kids for IIT-JEE which is the entrance examination for IIT and this year, 26 students out o his Super 30 batch have cracked IIT-JEE Advanced this year. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year and is helmed by Vikas Bahl. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Mrunal Thakur rose to fame with Kumkum Bhagya and has also participated in shows like Nach Baliye, Har Yug Mein Ayega Ek Arjun, among many others. She also featured in David Womark and Tabrez Noorani’s film Love Sonia in 2018.

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in revenge-drama Kaabil, will also be seen Krrish 4.

