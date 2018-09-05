Super 30 poster: All the Hrithik Roshan fans, get ready to experience virtual reality and a sneak-peak into Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 classroom using your Facebook app camera. The first look of Hrithik's upcoming film Super 30 was unveiled by the actor yesterday on his Twitter and Instagram pages. Now the makers of the film in order to make their fans experience virtual reality have posted another poster of the upcoming film by scanning which one can view the animated look of Hrithik Roshan and his Super 30 classroom.

Super 30 poster: Hrithik Roshan upcoming film Super 30, whose first look was unveiled yesterday by the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, is creating all the buzz it had expected in the B-town and social media. Hrithik Roshan, who will be essaying the character of renowned professor Anand Kumar in the film, yesterday had shared two posters of his upcoming film, unveiling his professor look in the movie. While the two posters of the film are already out, fans who wish to get a sneak-peak into Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 classroom using augmented reality can now experience it using their Facebook app camera.

In order to get the first look of animated Hrithik Roshan and his Super 30 classroom, users just have to open their Facebook app and scan the below-shown poster using their Facebook camera. Once you have scanned the image, it will show you an animated 3D glimpse of Hrithik Roshan’s look and his Super 30 classroom.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Super 30 emerged as one of the top trends on Twitter soon after its first look was unveiled by none other than Hrithik Roshan on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

Hrithik Roshan shared the poster with a caption saying, Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahin Banega, Ab Raja Wahin Banega Jo Haqdaar Hoga.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming Super 30 is based on the struggles of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is a well-known professor and has been widely appreciated for training IIT aspirants in his famous Super 30 batches.

After knowing that Hrithik Roshan will be portraying him in the film, Anand Kumar said that he was happy to know that Hrithik will be portraying his role. He further added that the Agneepath actor was best suited for this role. Anand Kumar wished the actor for the success of his upcoming film and added that his versatility has always been an inspiration.

