Super 30 poster: Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared the all-new poster from his upcoming movie Super 30 and also revealed that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released tomorrow—June 4. The trailer of Super 30 is one of the most awaited movie trailers as it gets back Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan back on the silver screen after 2 years.

Super 30 is a biopic based on the inspiring life of the great mathematician Anand Kumar who taught underprivileged students for IIT-JEE, in his Super 30 educational programme and is one of the greatest Indian educationalist and a columnist. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

He will be playing the role of Anand Kumar in the biopic. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur who will be playing the role of his love interest in the film. Super 30 also stars Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, and Aditya Srivastava in supporting roles.

The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Super 30 has been making news for several reasons ever since it went on floors. Super 30 was earlier going to release on July 26 was going to face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya but the makers have preponed the release date to July 12 this year.

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Kaabil, will be back on the silver screen after 2 years. His last film Kaabil was a box office success and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Super 30. Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in Fighters co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor.

