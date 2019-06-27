Super 30: Rated as one of the most handsome men of the world, Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the role of a papad seller in his upcoming movie Super 30. Mathematician Anand Kumar on whom the film super 30 is based on, had to sell papad at a particular phase of his life, and this papad phase was the beginning of all his work later in life.

“The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar’s journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life.” #Super30 #12thJULY pic.twitter.com/I7FCbXyphG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 27, 2019

According to sources close to the film, Hrithik Roshan had to go through multiple look test before the filmmakers finalised it. Although the shoot location was very hot and things were not easy, Hrithik Roshan worked very hard for the film. When asked about his experience of shooting in the 45-degree temperatures of Rajasthan, Hrithik replied it was difficult for him as well as the whole crew. He continued saying that it was a constant struggle to stay in the character of Anand Kumar.

Anand Kumar, the inspiration for the film was all praises for the director as well as the actor Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with India today, Anand Kumar revealed that the Super 30 team has filmed 150 hours of his life and Hritik studied those clips as a case study to understand his character.

While playing Anand Kumar’s character is not an easy task, the Bang Bang actor pulled off the look perfectly. When the first look of the movie was out, fans praised the actor for carrying out his look so exceptionally.

Super 30 had been directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sajid Nadiadwala. The cast of the movie includes Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Ritik Sahore and Nandish Singh.

After a lot of changes in the release date, the filmmakers have finally confirmed that the movie will hit the silver screen on July 12.

