Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated movie Super 30 which is a biopic based on the inspirational life of renowned mathematician Anand Kumar and how he trained and taught underprivileged students through his Super 30 programme is finally releasing on July 12. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. White Hrithik will be seen essaying the role of mathematician Anand Kumar, Mrunal Thakur will be playing the role of his lover. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the silver screen on July 26 and was going to face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya which was slated to release on the same date.

Super 30 has been helmed by Vikas Bahl, who has previously directed Kangana Ranaut-starrer blockbuster queen. The film has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

The film also stars Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava, Amit Sadh and Ali Haji in key roles. Super 30 has been into a number of controversies since the film went on floor. However, with the film finally getting a confirmed release date, fans are eager to watch Hrithik back on the silver screen after a long gap!

Super 30 will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Phantom Films and it is one of the most anticipated movies of this year as it gets Hrithik Roshan back to the big screen after a gap. He was last seen in Kaabil which was a blockbuster and Hrithik’s acting in the film was highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

Super 30 will no longer clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya.

