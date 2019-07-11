Super 30 screening: Hrithik Roshan is currently all set for his upcoming film Super 30. Just a day before its release, the makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film. Take a look at all the pictures from the event–

Super 30 screening: Hrithik Roshan is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and dancing talent. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Super 30. The film is all set to release on tomorrow July 12 and just a day before the release, the makers of the film hosted a special screening event in Mumbai.

Many Bollywood stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Richa Chadha, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon turned up to watch the highly anticipated film which marks as a comeback of Hrithik Roshan in the industry. Talking about Baaghi actor, like always Disha Patani made head turns dressed in a pink plunging neckline dress. With open hair and apt makeup, the actor looked breathtaking in the event.

Further Jacqueline Fernandez shined at the screening event with her ear to ear smile and gorgeous avatar. Dressed in an off-shoulder top and minimal makeup, the actor looked alluring.

Take a look at all the picture from the event–

Talking about the film, Super 30 is based on the life of a mathematician Anand Kumar who worked really hard to establish his own coaching centre in Patna and trained 30 students every year for IIT entrance exams. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh, Virendra Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App