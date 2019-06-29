Super 30 song Basanti No Dance: After the romantic single Jugraafia and item song Paisa, Hrithik Roshan and the makers have released the third single from the film titled Basanti No Dance. The movie Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Super 30 song Basanti No Dance: Hrithik Roshan starrer song will give you all the motivation you need this weekend, see video

Super 30 song Basanti No Dance: The third single from the film Super 30 is finally out! Hrithik Roshan a few hours back released its third song from the film Super 30, the movie which is based on a mathematician. The song Basanti No Dance has been released with the backdrop of the festival of Holi and is one motivational song which will keep you going and teaches you that no language can decide your calibre.

Talking about the video, it begins with students performing skit over tackling the language barrier and rise above all, dancing on the festive occasion of Holi while their teacher and idol Hrithik Roshan joins them in the celebration!

Hrithik Roshan took to his Official twitter handle and wrote, अंग्रेजी का डर हटाओ। क्यूँकि ऐसे बहुत से दरवाजे हैं दुनिया में जो सिर्फ इसीलिए नहीं खुलते क्यूँकि लोग ‘May I come in’ नहीं कह पाते #Super30 #July12 #BasantiNoDance @super30film.

The song Basanti No Dance has been crooned by Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay Atul. Hrithik Roshan who is popularly hailed as the dance icon of Inda will be seen in a new avatar in this motivational music video.

Playing the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving praises and appreciation from all across the world for capturing the essence of the teacher with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

