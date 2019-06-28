Super 30 song Basanti No Dance: The makers of the much-anticipated film Super 30 are all set to release the third song titled Basanti No Dance tomorrow. Recently, the lead star Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of the song, have a look at the picture–

Super 30 song Basanti No Dance: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film narrates the life of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who started with his own educational program Super 30. After entertaining the audience with the trailer and songs, recently, the lead star shared a glimpse of the next song titled Basanti No Dance which will be out tomorrow. Basanti No Dance is sung by Divya Kumar, Chaitally Parmar and Janardan Dhatrak.

Hrithik Roshan also revealed that this song is very special for him. He also revealed that the entire team with 30 students have left no stone unturned to work hard for the film. Earlier to this, the actor shared a still from the struggling years of Anand Kumar, his character from the film.

Some time back, the makers of the film revealed the trailer which included all the entertaining elements, starting from drama, powerful dialogues and interesting story. The trailer revealed the life story of Anand Kumar, who is a mathematician from Patna. From teaching children in a coaching centre to opening his own institute, the film narrates the entire life story of the hardworking mathematician.

Super 30 is bankrolled by Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment and is slated to release on July 12. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Singh in supporting roles.

