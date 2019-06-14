Super 30 song Jugraafiya: Hrithik Roshan recently shared a still from an upcoming track, Jugraafiya, from the film Super 30. In the still, fans finally got to see Mrunal Thakur, the lead opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is scheduled to release on July 12, 2019.

After releasing the much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, the makers of the film are now set to release the first-ever song from the film — Jugraafiya. Earlier in the morning, Hrithik shared a post on his official Twitter handle, announcing the first song of the film will be out today. However, the actor did not mention the time in his post. The post shared by the Kaabil actor also carries a still from the song featuring Mrunal Thakur. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen passing a note to Mrunal, who is wearing a gold medal. Both of them can be seen too much in love.

Ever since Hrithik has made the announcement, his fans just can’t contain their excitement. Now, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the song to be out as it is going to be the first time that fan will witness the chemistry between Hrithik and Mrunal. Here’s the tweet shared by Hrithik on his Twitter handle:

Excited ♥️ — Saniya Erum (@ErumSani) June 14, 2019

Finally mrunal ko dekhne ko mila — RP Raakeysh (@RP_Raakeysh) June 14, 2019

A few days back, the makers of the film dropped the official trailer of the film that created abuzz on social media. In the trailer, Hrithik was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. He is playing Anand Kumar in the film, a mathematician who gives free coaching to students from the economically weaker section.

The film also features Virendra Saxena as Rajendra Kumar, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Aditya Srivastava. The film is scheduled to release on July 12, 2019. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Reliance Entertainment.

