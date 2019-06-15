Super 30 song Jugraafiya: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is among the highly anticipated film which will hit the screens on July 12, 2019. Recently, the makers have released the first song of the film titled Jugraafiya which is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghosal. Watch the video here:

Super 30 song Jugraafiya: Hrithik Roshan’s drama film Super 30 is among the most anticipated of the year. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced under the banners of Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Reliance Entertainment. Last week, the trailer of the film created a buzz and now the makers have released the first song of the film titled Jugraafiya.

In the song, Hrithik Roshan can be seen sharing the screens with Television actor Mrunal Thakur. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghosal and is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about the film, Super 30 is the story of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his education program Super 30. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar, who trains more than 30 students to crack the IT exams, which are counted amongst the most difficult exams of the nation. The film will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Virendra Saxena in the role of Anand’s father, Nandish Singh in the role of Anand’s brother. Moreover, Pankaj Tripathi also plays a supporting role in the film with Johnny Lever and Aditya Srivastava.

Some time back, the director of the film Vikas Bahl was accused of some sexual misconduct from a Phantom employee. A week earlier, as per the final verdict by an internal committee, Vikas Bahl has been given a green chit and has also given the directorial rights for his film.

