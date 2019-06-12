Super 30 song Jugraafiya: The first song of Super 30 will be out in a few days. The song is voiced by Udit Narayan and is titled as Jugraafiya. The song is sure to become an earworm according to the vocalist.

Super 30 song Jugraafiya: The first song of Super 30 will be a romantic number an will be releasing the day after tomorrow on June 14, 2019. Hrithik Roshan was spotted all tanned in the Super 30 trailer. He will be reuniting with Ajay and Atul for the music of the film. The duo has also worked with the actor in his 2012 film Agneepath.

The first song of the movie is titled Jugraafiya. The song features Hrithik Roshan and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. Jugraafiya is a love ballad written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and is a vibrant mix of Hindi and Bihari. The song is voiced by Shreya Ghosal and Udit Narayan. In the past, Udit Narayan has voiced many songs for the actor. Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is one such melody. His last hit was Radha from Student of the Year which was released in 2012, and he is sure this one will be even bigger than that.

Narayan also admitted having practiced the song many times with the composers at the studio to get the pitch right. To this, he added Ajay and Atul discussed the song with him almost a year ago. They did several sittings before recording the song.

The song also conveys a social message that love is above wealth. Though Hrithik’s character is portrayed as poor still he manages to keep his better half happy with whatever little amount he has.

The film with all its worth will hit the silver screen on July 12, 2019. The viewers are very excited to see their star in the shoes of Anand Kumar.

