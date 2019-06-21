Super 30 song Paisa: Another quirky number from the movie Super 30 starring Karishma Sharma and Hrithik Roshan is out now! The song titled Paisa has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Atul. Watch the full song inside!

Super 30 song Paisa: After the romantic single Jugraafiya, makers of the film Super 30 are back again with another single Paisa from their movie Super 30. To share the news of the song releasing today, Hrithik Roshan shared a video on his official Instagram handle where he was riding a motorcycle and later sharing eye contact with a dancer. He wrote- #Paisa out today at 11 am and by the looks of it, it does seem like one quirky number.

The song Paisa also stars Karishma Sharma in the lead role and can be seen shaking her booty and dancing her heart out in this item number. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Atul, the song is surely one chartbuster hit of this year!

The biographical drama film has been directed by Vikas Bahl, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Phantom Films, And Reliance Entertainment. The movie apart from starring Hrithik Roshan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava, Amit Sadh, Ali Haji, and Karishma Sharma in pivotal roles.

Watch the video here:

The song Paisa is an ode to those who start earning after years of struggle. As per Ajay, the song is a dance number but with meaningful lyrics. The duo Ajay and Atul will be seen collaborating with Hrithik Roshan after seven years after Agneepath.

The first single from the film Jugraafiya crooned by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal has already gone viral on youtube and has crossed 20 million views. The romantic single is one number which will simply tug at your heart. If you haven’t heard the number yet? You definitely should!

Watch the full music video here:

