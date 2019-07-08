Super 30 song Question Mark: After teasing the audience with teasers, poster and trailer, finally the makers of Super 30 have released another song titled Question Mark. The song features Hrithik Roshan teaching his students in an innovative way, watch the video here–

Super 30 song Question Mark Song: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in films. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30. Recently, the makers of the film have released another song titled Question Mark from the film. The song initially starts with Hrithik Roshan asking his students some questions based on true incidents of life.

The song is sung by Hrithik Roshan and is composed by Ajay Atul. Further, the lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. With interesting lyrics and visuals, the song is a complete box of entertainment. In all, the song teaches a new way to learn mathematics in Hrithik Roshan’s innovative style.

Talking about the film, Super 30 is a drama film which features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna and Mrunal Thakur as Anand’s wife Ritu Rashmi. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

Here is the video–

Super 30 narrates the story of Anand, who trains 30 students every year for IIT-JEE entrance exams from Bihar. Apart from Hrithik and Mrunal, the film also features Johnny Lever, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena and Aditya Srivastava in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has left no stone unturned to depict the character well by capturing the gestures, personality and accent of the character. Moreover, Anand Kumar himself appreciated Hrithik Roshan for portraying his role.

