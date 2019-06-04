Super 30 trailer: After making fans wait for quite a long time, the makers of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 have finally dropped the trailer of the film on YouTube. Along with the trailer, the release date of the film has also been unveiled, which is July 12, 2019. The 2:38 minutes long trailer portrays the struggle of almost every underprivileged child in India. Hrithik is playing Anand Kumar in the film, a mathematician who hails from Bihar and picks 30 under-privileged talented children every year and prepare them for IIT.
Looking at the trailer, one can say that the Kaabil actor has done justice to his character. He has gone under the skin of the character and that is coming out really well on screen. Leaving his Greek God look aside, Hrithik has definitely sent his fans into a frenzy with his never-seen-before look. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena and Johnny Lever in key roles.
Ever since its launch, the trailer of the film has been receiving a mesmerising response from the audiences. Hrithik has also shared the trailer of Super 30 on his Twitter handle and it has been re-tweeted over 1000 times so far. His fans are pouring in compliments and wishes in the comment section for Super 30.
Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh has claimed that the wait for the trailer was worth it. he added that the trailer had lived to the expectations and hype. He added that this would be another stellar performance by Hrithik Roshan.
Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on July 26 but the makers changed it as it was going to face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya.