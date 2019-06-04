Super 30 trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer has finally out. The film has been creating a lot of hype ever since it was announced and is expected as one of the key projects of the Kaabil actor. Hrithik is playing Anand Kumar in the film, a mathematician who hails from Bihar.

Super 30 trailer: After making fans wait for quite a long time, the makers of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 have finally dropped the trailer of the film on YouTube. Along with the trailer, the release date of the film has also been unveiled, which is July 12, 2019. The 2:38 minutes long trailer portrays the struggle of almost every underprivileged child in India. Hrithik is playing Anand Kumar in the film, a mathematician who hails from Bihar and picks 30 under-privileged talented children every year and prepare them for IIT.

Looking at the trailer, one can say that the Kaabil actor has done justice to his character. He has gone under the skin of the character and that is coming out really well on screen. Leaving his Greek God look aside, Hrithik has definitely sent his fans into a frenzy with his never-seen-before look. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena and Johnny Lever in key roles.

Ever since its launch, the trailer of the film has been receiving a mesmerising response from the audiences. Hrithik has also shared the trailer of Super 30 on his Twitter handle and it has been re-tweeted over 1000 times so far. His fans are pouring in compliments and wishes in the comment section for Super 30.

Here are some of the tweets:

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh has claimed that the wait for the trailer was worth it. he added that the trailer had lived to the expectations and hype. He added that this would be another stellar performance by Hrithik Roshan.

It was a long wait [#Kaabil in 2017 and #Super30 in 2019]… But it was well worth the wait… #Super30Trailer lives up to the hype and expectations… Expecting a standout performance from Hrithik, yet again… Link: https://t.co/ZaRvGAd25L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

Never imagined Hrithik in a complete desi character and him pulling it off to perfection. This scene just validates the fact that HRITHIK ROSHAN IS THE MOST COMPLETE ACTOR IN BOLLYWOOD, yet again.#Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/4fDQZ1o4aM — Hrithik Roshan Fan (@iHrithiksSniper) June 4, 2019

I have a feeling this is going to be a very very extraordinarily made movie with an awesome cast. @iHrithik is back with a bang. #Super30Trailer https://t.co/1riGiQNfmE — Sreedhar (@im_sreedhar) June 4, 2019

Highlights.

1. THE HRITHIK THE ROSHAN ki acting aur unbelievable transformation & perfect hold on the character with amazing dialogue delivery & in short everything.

2. Students struggle.

3. Amit sadh's narration was 🙌

4. Bgm bohot sahi laga.#Super30Trailer

Garda 🔥 — Chir🔥 (@iamchiragshah97) June 4, 2019

LOVE the trailer for Super 30. Will be the most uplifting film of the summer. Made me feel added emotion because I came up from up from similar background as kids in this film ❤️#Super30Trailer #Super30 #HrithikRoshan @iHrithikhttps://t.co/Vn9pP0AUqa — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) June 4, 2019

Man #Super30Trailer is wayyyyy mind blowing than I expected!! I thought it will some docu type boring trailer. But it is super entertaining!!! BGM amazing!Anandkumar seems to have a grt life 😂😂 Love u @iHrithik They tried to make u look bad but u look Handsome as ever! 😅😍😍 — Maya (@IamMayaSharma) June 4, 2019

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on July 26 but the makers changed it as it was going to face a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya.

