Super 30 trailer: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is among the most talented actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Super 30 which is based on the life of a mathematician Anand Kumar from Patna. Recently, the makers of the film have released the trailer which is currently creating a buzz on the Internet.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar, who trains 30 economically backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year and also has a good success rate. The biographical drama will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur ( Anand’s love interest), Virendra Saxena (in the role of Kumar’s father), Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Nandish Singh in supporting roles. Talking about the trailer, Hrithik Roshan’s appears in never-seen-before looks in the role of a teacher. The film narrates the values of education and teachers in the life of students, which is somehow struggling in today’s world.

In a small interview, the lead actor, Hrithik Roshan revealed that Super 30 is very special to him and features around a story related to the importance of education and value of teachers. He revealed that this is the only field where China and India are a little similar as in both the countries teachers form the core of the society, which is true and quite important.

The film has faced many challenges as the director of the film Vikas Bahl was taken the credits for directing the film as he was accused of sexual harassment by an employee of Phantom Films. Just a few days back, the director has been declared innocent by an internal query and has been given back the directorial cap for the film.

