Super 30 trailer review: Finally, the trailer of the much-anticipated film Super 30 is out and is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Super 30 trailer review: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently winning millions of hearts with his new avatar in his upcoming film Super 30. Recently, the trailer of the film has released and is currently topping the charts for all the right reasons. The film is based on a Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is played by Hrithik Roshan. People have been waiting for the trailer for a long time and it seems that the makers have indeed done a great task as the trailer was worth the curiosity and wait.

It seems that the hardworking actor has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Starting from his body language, personality to his timing and accent, everything seems perfect in the trailer. There is no doubt in saying that Hrithik Roshan is in his full form and thanks to his outstanding portrayal of the character that has made everyone believe that he is very ambitious and indeed the perfect choice for the role.

The film is a story of the mathematician’s hard work, motivation, dedication and believes that actually made him serve the lives of people. In the trailer, Hrithik Roshan masters his knowledge and decides to go against the rich people and trains economically backward students to prove that everyone can make a change.

The film is based on a true story. Last year, Anand Kumar was accused of boasting the successful graph of his coaching centre. Some of his students also revealed that he earned a commission for referring other IIT coaching centres to his kids. Due to all these accusations, some major changes were made and the biopic film was tagged under the category of drama.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever in supporting roles. The trailer is currently creating a buzz as it has garnered positive responses from the critics as well as fans. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced under the banners of Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Super 30 will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App