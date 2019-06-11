Super 30 trailer. National Award winning actress Shefali Shah on her twitter handle has praised Super 30 trailer and told Hrithik she loves his work. In the reply to her tweet, Hrithik too praised the actress for her work in Delhi Crime.

Super 30 trailer: Actor Hrithik Roshan who is all set for his upcoming film Super 30, recently had said that he is the fan of the National Award winning actress Shefali Shah’s work. Shefali Shah on her twitter account tweeted and praised “Super 30” trailer and told Hrithik she loves his work. “What a raw trailer. Love your work Hrithik. Can`t wait to see it. Much love,” she had tweeted.

What a raw trailer. Love your work @iHrithik can’t wait to see it. Much love — Shefali Shah (@ShefaliShah_) June 10, 2019

In the reply to the tweet, Hritik replied that Big fan of your work Shefali.

Big fan of your work Shefali. Congratulations for your outstanding work in Delhi Crime and thank you for the kind words for our film. Looking forward to you watching it 🙂 https://t.co/pS6BZ0Aj1M — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 11, 2019

The actor also praised Shefali’s work in Delhi Crime, a seven-part series based on the 2012 gang rape case and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. Delhi Crime is a seven-part series based on the horrific 2012 gang-rape and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police.

In the film, Super 30, Hrithik is playing math wizard Anand Kumar. The film is inspired by the life of Anand Kumar and his students and Hrithik is playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar and his famous educational programme Super 30. Anand Kumar trains underprivileged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants to crack the entrance exam for the prestigious institute.

Recently, the film was among the controversy when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of Phantom Films.

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App