Super 30 trailer released: The trailer of the much-awaited film starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead has been released today, June 4, 2019. Yes, the audience had been waiting all this while to get a sneak peek of the film that is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film Super 30, which is based on the famous mathematician Anand Kumar is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.
The actor himself took to his social media account to announce the launch of his film Super 30’s trailer today. Check out the tweet below.
The trailer of the film has taken the internet by storm and talking about the same many Bollywood celebrities have given positive feedback on the film be it the star of the movie, Hrithik Roshan’s look or the plot of the film.
While film critic Taran Adarsh also expressed his longingness for the much-anticipated film’s trailer. Adarsh wrote on his Twitter account that it took a bit long for the film’s producers to release the Super 30 trailer. He has also mentioned that the film’s trailer has stood up to his expectations and has been worth waiting for the same.
In the film, Hrithik Roshan is seen stepping into the shoes of Bihar’s Anand Kumar, who thrives to bring change in the education system. The biographical film on Anand Kumar shows how the maths teacher working as a local tutor opens his own institute to uplift the underprivileged students and help them prepare for the entrance examinations.