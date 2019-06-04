Hrithik Roshan film Super 30 Trailer released, Super 30 Movie Trailer Celeb and Social Media Reactions: The much-anticipated film of Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan has just released on internet and fans are going gaga over it. Celebrities from the B'town have also given their comments on the Hrithik Roshan starrer. Check out the reactions in this article.

Super 30 trailer released: The trailer of the much-awaited film starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead has been released today, June 4, 2019. Yes, the audience had been waiting all this while to get a sneak peek of the film that is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film Super 30, which is based on the famous mathematician Anand Kumar is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

The actor himself took to his social media account to announce the launch of his film Super 30’s trailer today. Check out the tweet below.

Not all Superheroes wear capes. It’s the ideas that make a nation. It's the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

The trailer of the film has taken the internet by storm and talking about the same many Bollywood celebrities have given positive feedback on the film be it the star of the movie, Hrithik Roshan’s look or the plot of the film.

While film critic Taran Adarsh also expressed his longingness for the much-anticipated film’s trailer. Adarsh wrote on his Twitter account that it took a bit long for the film’s producers to release the Super 30 trailer. He has also mentioned that the film’s trailer has stood up to his expectations and has been worth waiting for the same.

It was a long wait [#Kaabil in 2017 and #Super30 in 2019]… But it was well worth the wait… #Super30Trailer lives up to the hype and expectations… Expecting a standout performance from Hrithik, yet again… Link: https://t.co/ZaRvGAd25L — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

In the film, Hrithik Roshan is seen stepping into the shoes of Bihar’s Anand Kumar, who thrives to bring change in the education system. The biographical film on Anand Kumar shows how the maths teacher working as a local tutor opens his own institute to uplift the underprivileged students and help them prepare for the entrance examinations.

Mindblowing #Super30Trailer! Reminded me of my IIT prep struggle days. Goosebumps! Just wow! Congrats to the entire team! https://t.co/iQe4Ex8oes — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) June 4, 2019

The one man Army !!! The man who makes every small detail look cinematic… @iHrithik with @super30film !!! Stoked for republic day 2019. https://t.co/FzR40vcDyn — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 5, 2018

