Super 30: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, is a biographical drama film which is directed by Vikas Bahl and will hit the silver screens on July 12, 2019. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood actor Vijay Varma will also appear in the film in a cameo role.

Hindi and Telugu star Vijay Verma, who is best known for playing Moeen in Gully Boy, is counted amongst the talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his films. Starting from Monsoon Shootout, Rangrezz, Pink to Gully Boy, the actor has always proved himself whenever he appears on screens. The hardworking actor has now landed himself in Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30. Recently, the makers of the film has approached Vijay for a cameo in the film.

The actor is much excited for the film as he will get a chance of sharing the screens with big stars Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi. For a long time, Vijay wanted to work with Hrithik Roshan and finally, now his dream has fulfilled and he will be sharing the screen space with the dancing king.

Though nothing has been revealed about his character, it is expected that it will surely be like a treat to the fans. In an Interview, Vijay revealed his excitement and quoted that he is very happy to be a part of the film.

Talking about the film, Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar who trained 30 deserving candidates from economically backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams with a great success rate. Recently, Hrithik Roshan also shared a motion poster of the film which was a sneak peek containing some colourful sketches of Hrithik Roshan with some students in the backdrop.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur will appear in the role of Hrithik Roshan’s love interest. Meanwhile, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena will also appear in the film in supporting roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced under the banners of NadiadwalaGrandson and Reliance Entertainment and will hit the silver screen on July 12, 2019.

