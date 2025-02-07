Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

The Super Bowl, the annual NFL championship game, is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events in the United States.

This year, Super Bowl LIX will not only feature thrilling gameplay but also an extravagant food menu curated by Sodexo Live! and Caesars Superdome. From luxury suite dining to New Orleans-inspired cuisine, fans are in for a culinary treat.

Luxury Suite Dining: Exclusive Gourmet Experience

For those with access to the luxury suites, the menu includes high-end culinary delights. Among the expected attendees is Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The price tag for these exclusive suites reportedly reaches $2 million.

The luxury suite menu features:

Sushi and sandwich platters

Seafood towers

Tomahawk steaks branded with the Super Bowl LIX logo

According to Carmen Callo, National Executive Chef, the tomahawk steak is not just a meal but a “great photo op and a delicious experience.”

Last year’s Super Bowl suite menu featured lobster and steak quesadillas, shrimp cocktail towers, king crab fried rice, and wagyu tenderloin.

Regular Menu: A Taste of New Orleans

For general attendees, the menu showcases authentic Louisiana flavors, crafted after extensive tastings. Callo emphasized the goal was to “bring the city to life” by incorporating Cajun, Creole, French, and Southern influences.

The regular menu includes:

Three varieties of po’ boys

Alligator sausage served on French bread

Seafood nachos

Lobster karaage sandwich – Featuring a panko-coated butterflied lobster tail, lemon pepper sauce, butter lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce on a brioche bun

9-hour smoked short rib

Jambalaya and Cajun beef brisket sandwiches

Classic stadium foods – Hot dogs, pretzels, and nachos

Signature Cocktails: Bold and Flavorful

The Super Bowl LIX cocktail menu features unique and bold drink options, including:

Spicy Bloody Mary – Loaded with olives, pepperoncini, spicy green beans, celery, cheese, bacon, and spicy okra

Black Magic Cocktail – A flavorful mix of lime juice, jalapeño syrup, and mango purée, garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel and Cajun seasoning

With an exciting mix of gourmet dishes and classic stadium snacks, Super Bowl LIX promises an unforgettable culinary experience for both VIP guests and general fans alike.

