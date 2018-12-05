Chhote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is getting cuter with each passing day. From his adorable outfits to his unbeatable charm, everything about the baby boy is so amazing that one cannot stop adoring him again and again!

Chhote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is getting cuter with each passing day. From his adorable outfits to his unbeatable charm, everything about the baby boy is so amazing that one cannot stop adoring him again and again! However, his recent pictures which have been surfacing on social media are a little different as Taimur is seen in a white shirt with blue denim jeans and an adorable cap which is carrying in a stylish way! Now the question arises is that if the little munchkin is trying to copy is daddy Saif Ali Khan and mamu Ranbir Kapoor with this cool cap look?

Taimur Ali Khan’s recent photo has raised many questions as to how can this darling baby be so cute and so stylish? Paps follow him everywhere and get us these cute and sweet photos of the little prince of Pataudi which make everyone’s day! Taimur Ali Khan has now started intertacting with the paparazzi. Not only this, the little baby boy also says hi and bye and keeps greating everyone as he gets clicked. Taimur Ali Khan is an adorable baby with a more adorable pet name which is Tim.

His parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor said that they have no idea about what to say about Taimur’s growing popularity. Taimur has is own fan pages and the baby has become an Internet sensation.

