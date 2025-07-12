LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie

Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie

James Gunn’s Superman surprises fans with major cameos: Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan as Jor-El and Lara, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Will Reeve as a reporter, Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr., Michael Rosenbaum, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, and Milly Alcock’s Supergirl in the credits.

David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet as Superman

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 04:16:33 IST

James Gunn made it clear from the start: his Superman isn’t an origin story. David Corenswet’s Man of Steel has already established himself on Earth. People know him—he’s not some mysterious figure in the shadows.

Gunn’s take is fresh, offering a new perspective on the classic DC hero. But honestly, the film isn’t just about a new Superman. There are twists, unexpected moments, and more than a few surprises for fans, especially when it comes to the cameos.

The cast is stacked. Rachel Brosnahan takes on Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult steps up as Lex Luthor. When Superman premiered on July 11, packed theatres around the world got more than they bargained for.

If you’re curious about which actors popped up unexpectedly, here’s a breakdown of every major cameo that had audiences buzzing. Spoilers ahead.

1. Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan  

Right after the film’s opening, Superman, battered and in need of help, is dragged to the Fortress of Solitude by his loyal dog, Krypto. There, he’s greeted with a video message from his Kryptonian parents, Jor-El and Lara—played by Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan. Cooper, who’s worked with Gunn before (think Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy), brings weight to the scene. Sarafyan, best known for Westworld, rounds out the emotional moment. The message isn’t just a throwaway; it becomes an important piece of the story later on.

2. John Cena  

John Cena returns as Peacemaker. He shows up on a fictional Metropolis news program, The Sphere, where he lobs some playful digs at Superman and other metahumans. It’s a quick but memorable appearance, connecting this film to Gunn’s other DC work. Fans can expect to see more of him in the next season of Peacemaker.

3. Will Reeve  

Will Reeve, son of the legendary Christopher Reeve, makes a subtle but touching appearance as a TV reporter for GBS News. There’s something special about seeing him in a Superman film, considering his father’s legacy. In real life, Will works for ABC News and Good Morning America.

4. Frank Grillo  

Grillo is back as Rick Flag Sr., leader of the Creature Commandos—an animated series that ties into The Suicide Squad. In the film, he supports Superman against Lex Luthor. It’s a nod to his established role in the DC Universe and hints at his importance in the upcoming Peacemaker season.

5. Michael Rosenbaum  

Smallville fans will recognize Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor for over 150 episodes. Here, he lends his voice to one of Luthor’s private army Raptors—a small role, but a nice callback for longtime DC fans.

6. Sean Gunn  

James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, appears as Maxwell Lord, the billionaire behind LordTech and the Justice Gang (a corporate-backed group featuring Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl). He pops up on a news channel after Luthor’s downfall. Sean Gunn’s been a regular in his brother’s films, and this time is no different. Expect to see more of Maxwell Lord in Peacemaker season 2.

7. Milly Alcock  

The biggest surprise comes in the end credits: Milly Alcock debuts as Supergirl. After Superman’s final showdown, while he’s recuperating at the Fortress, Kara Zor-El crashes in—literally. She’s lively, a bit drunk, and looking for Krypto (who, it turns out, is actually her dog). She thanks Superman for taking care of her pet, then heads out, setting up her own upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Takes A Subtle Dig At Scooter Braun After Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Praises Singer’s New Album

Tags: David Corenswetlatest hollywood newsSupermanSuperman movie cameos

More News

Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood For Not Taking Risks With Female-Led Action Movies: Guys Will Get A Free Ride
Federal Reserve’s Chair Powell Under Pressure After Renovation Controversy
Amaal Mallik Recalls His Lover Dumping Him After Five Years Over Muslim Identity: If Your Parents Can’t Accept My Religion…
Women’s Euro 2025, July 12th: Poland vs Denmark; Sweden vs Germany
Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance
Ndamukong Suh, Former Detroit Lions Star, Retires From NFL At 38
Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie
PSG vs Chelsea: Club World Cup Final, Preview
How Many Flight Hours Do You Need To Become a Commercial Pilot? Annual Income, Skills, Education And All You Need To Know
The Princess Of Wales Dazzles In Classic Style At Wimbledon Women’s Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?