Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie

James Gunn made it clear from the start: his Superman isn’t an origin story. David Corenswet’s Man of Steel has already established himself on Earth. People know him—he’s not some mysterious figure in the shadows.

Gunn’s take is fresh, offering a new perspective on the classic DC hero. But honestly, the film isn’t just about a new Superman. There are twists, unexpected moments, and more than a few surprises for fans, especially when it comes to the cameos.

The cast is stacked. Rachel Brosnahan takes on Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult steps up as Lex Luthor. When Superman premiered on July 11, packed theatres around the world got more than they bargained for.

If you’re curious about which actors popped up unexpectedly, here’s a breakdown of every major cameo that had audiences buzzing. Spoilers ahead.

1. Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan

Right after the film’s opening, Superman, battered and in need of help, is dragged to the Fortress of Solitude by his loyal dog, Krypto. There, he’s greeted with a video message from his Kryptonian parents, Jor-El and Lara—played by Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan. Cooper, who’s worked with Gunn before (think Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy), brings weight to the scene. Sarafyan, best known for Westworld, rounds out the emotional moment. The message isn’t just a throwaway; it becomes an important piece of the story later on.

Bradley Cooper and Angela Sarafyan will portray Jor-El and Lara Lor-Van in ‘Superman’ (https://t.co/2u9I57JNHc) pic.twitter.com/FPIV2wHIs2 — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) June 26, 2025

2. John Cena

John Cena returns as Peacemaker. He shows up on a fictional Metropolis news program, The Sphere, where he lobs some playful digs at Superman and other metahumans. It’s a quick but memorable appearance, connecting this film to Gunn’s other DC work. Fans can expect to see more of him in the next season of Peacemaker.

John Cena’s Peacemaker has been spotted on the set of SUPERMAN! pic.twitter.com/80sZHL20bt — Chief Mackenzie Bark (@GothamChief) June 25, 2024

3. Will Reeve

Will Reeve, son of the legendary Christopher Reeve, makes a subtle but touching appearance as a TV reporter for GBS News. There’s something special about seeing him in a Superman film, considering his father’s legacy. In real life, Will works for ABC News and Good Morning America.

William Reeve, son of the greatest Superman ever is in the new trailer. absolutely love this, THIS is how you pay homage… looking at you Flash pic.twitter.com/ZTlyHhhbLj — Axel 🦇 (@AxelTalksFilm) May 14, 2025

4. Frank Grillo

Grillo is back as Rick Flag Sr., leader of the Creature Commandos—an animated series that ties into The Suicide Squad. In the film, he supports Superman against Lex Luthor. It’s a nod to his established role in the DC Universe and hints at his importance in the upcoming Peacemaker season.

5. Michael Rosenbaum

Smallville fans will recognize Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor for over 150 episodes. Here, he lends his voice to one of Luthor’s private army Raptors—a small role, but a nice callback for longtime DC fans.

Michael Rosenbaum voices a Raptor Guard in ‘SUPERMAN’. Now Playing in theaters. pic.twitter.com/SSMpZPjvm2 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 12, 2025

6. Sean Gunn

James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, appears as Maxwell Lord, the billionaire behind LordTech and the Justice Gang (a corporate-backed group featuring Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl). He pops up on a news channel after Luthor’s downfall. Sean Gunn’s been a regular in his brother’s films, and this time is no different. Expect to see more of Maxwell Lord in Peacemaker season 2.

7. Milly Alcock

The biggest surprise comes in the end credits: Milly Alcock debuts as Supergirl. After Superman’s final showdown, while he’s recuperating at the Fortress, Kara Zor-El crashes in—literally. She’s lively, a bit drunk, and looking for Krypto (who, it turns out, is actually her dog). She thanks Superman for taking care of her pet, then heads out, setting up her own upcoming movie.

Set video shows Milly Alcock walking around in the Supergirl suit pic.twitter.com/B0OGfEl3VW — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) April 11, 2025

