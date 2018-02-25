Amongst many Indian actors, superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth took to Twitter to express their grief over the sudden demise of the 54-year-old legendary actress, Sridevi in UAE. The National Award Winner died on Saturday, February 24th after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Bollywood sensation was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Superstars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were among the many Indian actors to express their grief on the death of Bollywood sensation, Sridevi. The sudden demise of the 54-year-old actress in Dubai has shocked not only the fans of the queen of Indian cinema but also the entire nation. The actress passed away on Saturday night, February 24 after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. The actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.

Kamal Haasan, who has worked with Sridevi in Tamil Moondru Mudichu (1976) and Hindi film Sadma (1983) was deeply saddened by the news. He took to Twitter to express how ‘haunted’ he is now by the melodious voice of the late actress. “Have witnessed Sridevi’s life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma’s lullaby haunts me now. We’ll miss her.” Apart from Kamal Haasan, Rajnikanth who has worked with Sri in a film such as Chaal Baaz, tweeted that he was “shocked and disturbed.”

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev … you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and many others have expressed their shock over Sri’s death. Textile minister Smriti Irani and film director Ram Gopal Verma expressed their shock over the death of Indian cinema sensation in heart-wrenching letters. ”That was Sridevi, the epitome of grace and a legend who conducted herself with humility. When I saw the legend up close at work at IFFI, I held her in awe not only for her capacity as an actor but also the discipline with which she approached her craft. Sridevi never demanded protocol — no entourage, no frills,” wrote Smriti Irani in her letter.

