Superstar Mahesh Babu gets heartfelt wishes from celebs, fans on his birthday

Mahesh Ghattamaneni nickname Mahesh Babu is an adorable personality and most popular actor of Telugu film industry. The actor was born on August 9, 1975, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

A stunning star was born to actor Krishna Ghattamaneni and Indira Devi. Mahesh has started his acting career when he was a child by playing a small role in his brother Ramesh Babu’s debut film Needa (1979) at the age of 4.He was later seen in many films and made he came back as a lead actor with the movie Raja Kumarudu.

As Mahesh turns a year older today, Twitter has loaded with full of wishes for superstar Mahesh Babu. Film fraternity and fans are showering superstar Mahesh with lots of love on his birthday. Hashtag HappyBirthdaySSMB, HBDMaheshBabu, and HappyBirthdaySuperstarMAHESH are trending on twitter.

Check out some birthday wishes tweet for Mahesh:

Talking about his life, Mahesh has married to lady love Namrata Shirodkar on February 2005 and he is the father of two children. He lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana with family. He is the highest-paid actor in South India after Rajnikanth and he was listed 5th in the Times survey of the 50 most desirable men in India a stood in 31t place on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list for the year 2012.

Mahesh is a brand ambassador for about dozen South Indian Brands. He replaced Chiranjeevi as the brand ambassador of coca-cola and signed the 5-year endorsement. He earns around 300 million per annum as a brand ambassador. Mahesh was awarded for best actor for his film Srimanthudu in 2016 from IIFA Utsavam.

