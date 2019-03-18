Popular for his splendid works in the Telegu film industry, Mahesh Babu never misses a chance to win the hearts of his fans. The Indian actor, producer a philanthropist recently showed a warm gesture for one of his fans who is battling cancer. The girl wanted to meet him once and Mahesh Babu met her on the sets of a movie. Here's what all happened.

Superstar Mahesh Babu always lends support to his fans in whatever way he can and whenever they seek his help. The Superstar also honours the wishes of his fans to meet them or interact with them. Recently, the actor yet again fulfilled the wish of a young girl named Parvin from Srikakulam who is suffering from cancer. Mahesh Babu spent some quality time with her and she looked very happy upon meeting her favourite star. The actor met her on the sets of ‘Maharshi’ and wishes her a speedy recovery.

Earlier last year, the Superstar met his 106-year-old fan on the sets of Maharshi at Ramoji Film City. The 106-year-old woman hails from Rajahmundry, a city in Andhra Pradesh, who saw the actor’s Bharat Ane Nenu and was mesmerized by his role of a Chief Minister. His portrayal of the character made the lady feel that he was a real minister.

Mahesh Babu always tries and spares time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with family and friends. The actor was in the US for a long time where he spent some quality time with his family amidst his shoot schedule. Mahesh Babu’s fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally loved, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film.

The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. The actors’ films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab. For his last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and audience but also broke major records at the box office.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in much leaner and stronger look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April 2019. Mahesh Babu is good from both inside and outside. He was also lauded in the media for being one of the most attractive Indian men. He is often referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, for all the superb work he has done for the industry. Excellent on humanitarian grounds, the actor has added stars to his reputation with this warm gesture.

