Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-packed Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has created immense excitement among fans.

This highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the acclaimed filmmaker, raising expectations for a cinematic spectacle.

Coolie vs War 2: Box Office Clash Averted

Recent industry reports speculated that Coolie might face a major box office showdown with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both films were reportedly targeting an Independence Day 2025 release, leading to concerns about a significant impact on their theatrical earnings.

However, as per AndhraBoxOffice.com, the potential clash has now been successfully avoided. Sources reveal that after multiple discussions, the producers of both films have reached an understanding to release them on separate weekends.

New Release Plans for Coolie

While War 2 is likely to secure the August 2025 Independence Day weekend, Coolie will now arrive in theaters on a different date. The final release schedule is still under discussion, ensuring that both films maximize their box office potential without competition.

The report also highlights that the makers of Coolie are actively seeking the right distributors to ensure a successful pan-India release. With Rajinikanth’s massive fan following, the film is expected to have a wide reach across multiple languages.

Recently, the Coolie team celebrated director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday on set. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced on social media, further amplifying the excitement around the film.

Star-Studded Cast of Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir, and others.

With expectations running high, fans eagerly await more updates on the film’s official release date and promotional campaign.

