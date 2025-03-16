Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

The report also highlights that the makers of Coolie are actively seeking the right distributors to ensure a successful pan-India release. With Rajinikanth’s massive fan following, the film is expected to have a wide reach across multiple languages.

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War 2 On Independence Day

Hrithik Roshan And Rajinikanth


Rajinikanth’s upcoming action-packed Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has created immense excitement among fans.

This highly anticipated project marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the acclaimed filmmaker, raising expectations for a cinematic spectacle.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Coolie vs War 2: Box Office Clash Averted

Recent industry reports speculated that Coolie might face a major box office showdown with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both films were reportedly targeting an Independence Day 2025 release, leading to concerns about a significant impact on their theatrical earnings.

However, as per AndhraBoxOffice.com, the potential clash has now been successfully avoided. Sources reveal that after multiple discussions, the producers of both films have reached an understanding to release them on separate weekends.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Release Plans for Coolie

While War 2 is likely to secure the August 2025 Independence Day weekend, Coolie will now arrive in theaters on a different date. The final release schedule is still under discussion, ensuring that both films maximize their box office potential without competition.

The report also highlights that the makers of Coolie are actively seeking the right distributors to ensure a successful pan-India release. With Rajinikanth’s massive fan following, the film is expected to have a wide reach across multiple languages.

Recently, the Coolie team celebrated director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s birthday on set. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced on social media, further amplifying the excitement around the film.

Star-Studded Cast of Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir, and others.

With expectations running high, fans eagerly await more updates on the film’s official release date and promotional campaign.

ALSO READ: Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics Here!

Filed under

hrithik roshan Rajinikanth War 2

Hrithik Roshan And Rajini

Superstar Rajinikanth Got Scared Of Hrithik Roshan? Coolie To Avoid Box Office Clash With War...
newsx

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become...
Elon Musk GROK AI

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Leaves Internet Stunned After It Abuses In Hindi, Uses Witty Slang...
newsx

‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future
AR Rahman

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened
Tom Cruise and Ana de Arm

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become...

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Leaves Internet Stunned After It Abuses In Hindi, Uses Witty Slang To Interact

Elon Musk’s Grok AI Leaves Internet Stunned After It Abuses In Hindi, Uses Witty Slang...

‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future

‘Might Not Have An Australia Tour Again’: Virat Kohli’s Shocking Admission About His Future

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics Here!

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics...

Entertainment

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become A Financial Burden?

Krrish 4: Siddharth Anand Steps Away From Hrithik Roshan’s Film, Has 700 Crore Budget Become

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Why Was AR Rahman Rushed To Chennai Hospital Over The Weekend? Here’s What Happened

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics Here!

Leaked: Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Spotted In London Amid Romance Rumours- See Pics

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star Just Days Before His Tragic Death

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips