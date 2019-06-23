Rajinikanth on his twitter handle shared a post with his fans that he received his postal vote quite late and hence wouldn't be able to vote.

The much-awaited elections of the Nadigar Sangam will be held in Chennai today. The move comes finally after the Madras High Court gave its green signal to conduct the polls on Sunday. Everyone from the industry is expected to cast their vote during Nadigar Sangam elections. However, one of the most prominent figures in Tamil cinema Rajinikanth will not be able to vote and the reason is quite surprising.

Rajinikanth yesterday took to his Twitter handle to share that he received his postal ballot quite late while he was shooting for Darbar in Mumbai and hence wouldn’t be able to vote in the elections. Rajinikanth also said that the entire development is unfortunate and this shouldn’t have happened.

The Nadigar Sangam elections of the union have been one of the most prominent and powerful elections in Kollywood. Over the years, the post of Nadigar Sangam chief has become crucial and important in the state. It’s a well-known thing that those elected to lead Nadigar Sangam have considerable control and influence over Kollywood, hence everybody keeps an eye on these elections.

The high voltage drama is expected with the Nadigar Sangam elections being held at the St. Ebas School in Mylapore at Chennai. The venue was changed from the earlier scheduled MGR-Janaki college after the Madras High Court order which changed the date and venue of the elections. Vishal heading the Pandavar Ani and K. Bhaygaraj leading the Sankaradas Swamigal Ani are at the loggerheads in this election.

