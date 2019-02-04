The daughter of legendary superstar Rajnikanth, Soundarya got engaged to Vishagan in an only friend and family ceremony. This will be Soundarya's second wedding. Earlier she was married to Ashwin Ramkumar but the couple separated in 2016 due to some bizarre differences. The former is also a mother to a six-year-old daughter, Ved Krishna.

With the wedding season on its brink, yet another nuptial is strung this winter. The hot off the fire couple that is anticipating to tie the knot in superstar Rajnikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth with actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The couple expectant to pledge the vows on February 11 in Chennai.

Reportedly, Rajnikanth’s wife Latha Rajnikanth demanded the Tamil Nadu Police Department to render police protection for her daughter’s wedding ceremony and reception. The former wanted the protection to forestall any inconvenience to the public due to the traffic jam. Commencing 10 February onwards, pre-wedding ceremonies will take place in Chennai. On the work front, Vishgan made his debut in the film industry with Manoj Beedha’s Vanjagar Ulagam. The groom-to-be also runs a pharmaceutical company. He was hitched to Kanikha Kumaran, a magazine editor. The duo fell out because of irreconcilable differences.

Soundarya made her directorial debut with India’s first motion-capture technology film Kochadaiiyaan, starring her father Rajnikanth and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Soundarya moved from direction to graphic designing and has worked in films such as Sandakozhi, Sivakasi, Sivaji, and Chandramukhi. She is the founder and owner of Ocher Picture Productions. Soundarya began her career in films as a graphic designer. For those starring her father Rajinikanth, she designed the title sequences. She became a film producer with Goa (2010).

