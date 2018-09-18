Sapna Choudhary's latest Video Song 'Superstar': Haryanvi item queen Sapna Choudhary stuns her fans with her performance in every latest release. Yet, once again, the sensational dancer Sapna Choudhary is back with a soon to be super hit song Superstar, which also stars Sonu Goud. The video has already garnered more than 1,154,205 views so far. Check out Sapna Choudhary's latest Haryanvi video song Superstar.

Sapna Choudhary, the sensation of Haryanvi entertainment industry is a stunner and she has once again proved it with her latest release ‘Super Star’ which also stars Sonu Goud. If you are a fan of this lovely dancer, then you would not want to miss her latest video. Sapna Choudhary’s several Haryanvi video songs have garnered millions of views on Youtube and her followers are yet again mesmerised by her latke-jhatke in ‘Super Star’.

Meanwhile, the song has been penned and composed by Tarun Panchal, who even lent his voice to this beautiful song. Sapna Choudhary is one of the most desired dancing sensation in the entertainment industry today, the dancing queen has also featured in a few Bollywood films such as in Veerey Ki Wedding’s item song Hatt Ja Tau, in the film Nanu Ki Janu’s Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary. The dancer has also starred in the song Mere Samne Aake of the Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

Check out Sapna Choudhary’s latest video ‘Super Star’ here:

