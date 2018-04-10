Supreme Court on Tuesday passed a statement quoting that The Akal Takht is not given the rights to ban the movie. Nanak Shah Fakir which is based on Guru Nanak was opposed by the Sikh community. Due to the portrayal of the Guru in a living form, the movie was opposed by the Jathedars of Akal Takht.

Supreme Court on Tuesday passed a statement stating that a private group cannot take an authority of banning any religious movie. Earlier, The Jathedar of Akal Takht had imposed a ban on the movie. Giani Gurbachan Singh was noted saying, “It should not be released in any part of the world. SGPC has already taken back all the letters written for approval to the movie.” Based on the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, the movie gets a free chit from SC and is now all set to hit the floors on April 13, 2018.

Giani was noted saying, “We will set up a censor board to clear such movies. Censor board will have Sikh scholars from different fields to study such movies. This censor board will first clear the script and only then production of the movie will start.” Giani Gurbachan Singh on January 22, 2015, praised the producer for making films on Guru Nanak Dev, but recently, he was seen opposing the movie due to the portrayal of the Guru in a living form. Although the Jathedar was quoted saying that his letter was only praising the efforts of the producer and not the movie.

Nanak Shah Fakir producer Harinder Singh Sikka also took to his twitter account to share his viewpoint. He wrote, “Now, it’s beyond my control to withdraw it. I fail to understand the compulsions under which the SGPC and Akal Takht changed their decisions. I have pumped in my life’s savings to make this film on a no-profit basis.”

