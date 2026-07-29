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Home > Entertainment News > Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release; Says ‘Art Cannot Be Stopped Because…’

Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release; Says ‘Art Cannot Be Stopped Because…’

The Supreme Court has refused to stop the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, dismissing pleas that objected to the depiction of Lord Jagannath in animated form. The court observed that banning creative works because a few people are offended would set a dangerous precedent for artistic expression.

Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Photo: X)
Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:44 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stop the release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, refusing to modify its earlier order that allowed the movie to hit theatres after the conclusion of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri. A Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice R. Mahadevan dismissed applications filed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and a devotee, who argued that portraying Lord Jagannath in animated form was disrespectful and hurt religious sentiments.

The court held that it was not inclined to interfere with its July 17 order, which permitted the film’s release after the Rath Yatra concluded on July 28.

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‘If We Accept This, There Will Be No Ramayana or Mahabharata on Screen’

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna strongly defended artistic freedom, cautioning against attempts to curb creativity based solely on individual sensitivities. The judge observed that if courts began banning artistic works whenever a handful of people objected, it would become impossible to create films, television shows, paintings or literature based on Hindu mythology. She noted that India has multiple interpretations of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, with every region and artist bringing their own creative perspective. Restricting such expression, she remarked, would effectively end artistic representations of Hindu deities altogether.

Justice Nagarathna also pointed out that animation is a medium largely intended to introduce mythology and culture to children, adding that artists cannot be prevented from expressing their creativity simply because some viewers disagree with their interpretation.

Temple Trust Raised Objections

Appearing for the temple administration, Odisha Advocate General Pritambar Acharya argued that the filmmakers had earlier held a special screening for religious leaders and temple officials. According to him, objections were raised over the animated portrayal of Lord Jagannath, and the producers had allegedly indicated they would make changes. The temple administration claimed the deity had been depicted in a style resembling popular animated characters, which it considered inappropriate.

However, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the filmmakers, denied that any such assurance had been given, arguing that the producers remained within the bounds of artistic interpretation.

Background: High Court Had Stayed the Film Before Supreme Court Relief

The controversy began after the Orissa High Court temporarily restrained the nationwide release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on July 15, citing concerns that the film could affect public order ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. The producers subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which on July 17 set aside the stay and allowed the film’s release after the religious procession concluded.

While dismissing the latest applications, the Supreme Court clarified that if the filmmakers choose to make any changes voluntarily, they are free to do so. However, the court made it clear that it would not sit in judgment over creative choices made in works of art, reaffirming that artistic expression cannot be curtailed merely because it offends a section of society.

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Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release; Says ‘Art Cannot Be Stopped Because…’
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Supreme Court Refuses To Ban Mahaprabhu Jagannath Release; Says ‘Art Cannot Be Stopped Because…’
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