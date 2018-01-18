Supreme Court has ordered a nationwide release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in the hearing today, January 18, 2018. The producers had moved to SC when the movie was banned by 4 states, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The Supreme Court has also ordered all states to make sure security is maintained and no more protests erupt in the country. Karni Sena had protested for a nationwide ban initially.

The producers of Padmaavat had appealed to the Supreme Court to remove the ban on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, and the hearing took place today, January 18, 2018. The movie now will be released nationwide on January 25, 2018, alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. Harish Salve represented the producers and the court has ordered a nationwide release for the period film, removing the ban imposed by the four states. SC has also asked all states to take special care of security so that no further protests emerge or damage is done to the public or private property.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been the center of all controversies since last year. The movie saw protests, bans, modifications and multiple screenings before receiving the U/A certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been the most anticipated movie since its trailer was first released in 2017. Rajasthan’s Karni Sena had protested for pan India ban on the movie, but four states Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat had banned the movie in public interest.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji had been in deep waters when the Karni Sena protested against an alleged dream sequence between Rani Padmini and Khilji which was denied by the director and producers immediately. The CBFC had given the movie a green light after removing the “i” from “Padmaavati” and certain modification which was all mentioned in a full-page disclaimer ad that the producers put out in all leading newspapers recently. Audiences can now go and see the anticipated movie in their cities, but will the release be peaceful? Only time will tell.