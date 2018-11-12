Suraiyya song video released: One of the most talked about songs from the star-studded film Thugs Of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Suraiyya full video was released by Yash Raj Films on YouTube on Monday. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the lyrical version and teaser of the song but a couple of days film's release, Suraiyya full video version has been out on video sharing sites.

Suraiyya song video released: One of the most talked about songs from the star-studded film Thugs Of Hindostan Suraiyya full video was released by Yash Raj films on YouTube. Earlier, the makers of the film had released the lyrical version and teaser of the song but a couple of days film’s release, Suraiyya full video version has been out on video sharing sites. Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh hit cinema theatres on November 8, a day after Diwali. The much-awaited release expected a big opening which it did get and made a record of becoming the highest grosser of the year so far on its opening day at the Box Office.

Talking about the Suraiyya song featuring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, it’s one of the most difficult songs according to makers for which it took a lot of efforts to convert it into a celluloid. Suraiyya will give you a mixed feeling of listening to an old song and later the touch of modern Indian music. Performed by B-town leading entertainers, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif add the life to the song and yes choreographically, it does appear a tough one but both the actors magnificent performance adds the flow and make this song which you will hear again, again and again.

Suraiyya has been sung by leading industry voice Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal. It has been composed, arranged and produced by Ajay-Atul while the lyrics has been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. One of the most awaited releases, Thugs Of Hindostan received mixed views and did not turn up to be a grand blockbuster as everyone was expecting it to be. Some say that Thugs Of Hindostan has been a victim of negative publicity while some viewers say they expected it to be more entertaining.

