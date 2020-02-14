Suraj Par Mangal Bhari: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for her next film titled Suraj Par Mangal Bhari with costars Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and recently, Fatima Shaikh's first look got unveiled. Take a look here–

Suraj Par Mangal Bhari: After showcasing her strong side in Aditya Chopra’s Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to set the screens on fire with her glamorous role in her next film Suraj Par Mangal Bhari. It is a family entertainer film which is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and features Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Rohit Roy in leads.

Just a few minutes back, film critic Taran Adrash revealed Fatima Sana Shaikh’s first look. This won’t be wrong to say that Fatima looks alluring dressed in a desi look in a pink saree. With bangles, soft curls and a neckpiece, Fatima is sizzling the screens with her desi appearance.

Earlier, to this, the first glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee also revealed, where they were seen standing on the door of a train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway station, Mumbai.

The film will be bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studios and will hit the silver screens in 2020. On the work front, Fatima Sana is also gearing up for Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy film with Saif Ali Khan which will release in 2021. Moreover, the actor will also be seen in dark anthology comedy film Ludo with costars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur

